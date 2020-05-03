MORRIS FOGELMAN Morris Fogelman was born on August 20,1923 in Brooklyn NY to Nathan and Yetta Fiegleman, a loving couple of Russian immigrants who met in New York shortly after World War I. Morris always enjoyed reminiscing of his childhood days in a mainly Jewish neighborhood in Downtown Brooklyn. His Mother was a homemaker and worked odd jobs while his Father was a carpenter who made all of his own tools. Morris claimed his Father was the hardest working man he ever knew. Growing up, Morris enjoyed playing both football and baseball and living close to Ebbits Field he became a rabid and lifelong Brooklyn Dodger fan. Morris graduated from Brooklyn Automotive High School and quickly enlisted in the US Army to fight in World War II. Morris was sent to Marseilles France, where he served honorably and was award the Purple Heart for combat wounds during his service. Although he was granted the right to return home after being wounded, he instead returned back to the front lines until the war ended in1946. Morris often told the story with tears in his eyes and a lump in his throat of when he returned home from war and got off the train in Brooklyn to see his Mother waiting on the stoop for his return. Morris continued to live with his loving Mother in Brooklyn until her passing in 1958. After returning from the war to his Brooklyn neighborhood, Morris began his career at the Brooklyn Navy Yard where he quickly honed his artistic skills and became an exceptional draftsman. His fondest memories were of the many years spent working side by side with like minded patriotic neighborhood friends at the Navy Yard. In 1966 the Brooklyn Navy Yard was shuttered after 165 years of shipbuilding. Morris took the opportunity to move to Pennsylvania and worked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard where he finished his career and retired in 1982. After many visits out west, Morris decided to abandon the harsh winters of Philly and move to sunny Las Vegas. He purchased a beautiful home in a lovely community called Spanish Trail where he lived out the remainder of his life until his peaceful passing at 96 years old. Morris's final resting place will be exactly where he wished, lying next to his dear Mother at Beth David Cemetery, in New York. Although Morris outlived all of his family and most of his friends he has left behind his extended family who looked in and cared for him until the day of his passing. Morris lived alone most of his life but he was always loved by people who he touched along the way and who will always honor and remember him for the kind and giving person that he was. Rest in Peace, You're loving family.





