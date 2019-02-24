|
MORTON ALGASE Morton Norman Algase, 90, a 69-year resident of Las Vegas, passed away at home Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Born in San Francisco, May 6, 1928, he was the only child of Michael Algase and Betty Feinstein Lefcourt. He married Irene Patricia Wenta Nov. 5, 1949. He was an avid tennis player and participated in local clubs and tournaments. As a young man, he worked in several states, but it was on a beach in Florida where he met his wife of 68 years. He was a devoted son, husband, and father to his two sons, Ronald and Gary. Morton was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene; and son, Ronald. Morton is survived by his son, Gary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tue., March 5, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.