|
|
MYRTLE COOPER BROWN Lifelong resident of Clark County passed away February 24, 2020 two months before her 103rd birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband William W. Brown, her parents Mendis D. Cooper Jr. and Annie Johnson Cooper, nine siblings, and an infant great granddaughter. She is survived by her sons Wm. Richard Brown (Marsha) of La Palma, CA and Robert W. Brown (Ann) of Cedar City, UT and 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Myrtle was born April 20, 1917 in Overton, NV. She married Bill Brown in Las Vegas in September 1938. They lived in Hawthorne, Fallon and Westgate, Nevada until returning to Las Vegas in July 1941. They were Sealed in the St. George Temple in February 1958. Myrtle clerked at Woolworths in the early 1950's and business operations at JC Penny on Fremont St. In 1956 Myrtle was part of chartering Nellis Federal Credit Union. In 1974 moved from Tonopah Dr. to new home on Tomiyasu St. Myrtle hand cared for lovely landscaping and large rose garden. She was credit union operations officer and manager until retirement in 1977. She loved to sing with her sisters, played the piano and organ and sang with Relief Society trio. She and Bill loved to travel to Europe, especially Austria. The Sound of Music was her favorite movie. She had an amazing memory and loved to share her knowledge and remembered the names and birth dates of all of her grandchildren. Services are on Friday March 6, 2020 at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery at 7600 S. Eastern, Las Vegas, NV; Viewing is at 11:00 a.m., a Graveside Service is at 12:00 p.m. in the Moroni Section. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Rocky Mountain Chapter, 400 S. Colorado Blvd, Suite 840, Denver, CO 80246 or: https://www.ccf.org/give-today/