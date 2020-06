Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Ann of Las Vegas, NV, Reading Instructor, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Nancy's memorial service will take place on June 26 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Palm Northwest Mortuary. Nancy's funeral mass will take place on June 27 at Christ the King Catholic Church at 12pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store