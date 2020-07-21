1/
Nancy Ann Lang
1940 - 2020
Nancy Ann Matthews Lang, 80, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday July 14th, 2020, while vacationing in her favorite spot on the Oregon Coast. She was born June 24, 1940, in Barstow, CA., the first child of Wesley and Norma Matthews. Nancy graduated from LV High School, BYU with an education degree, NAU with a masters in education and taught school in the CCSD for 37 years. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints she served in the Relief Society. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Fred; her children, Maren George, Randall Lang, Carol Berry and Jenica Haug, 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Davis Funeral Home, 1401 S. Rainbow BLVD, Thursday July 23, 2020, 4-7pm. Services will be held

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Davis Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 383-2900
