NANCY ATKINSON PERKINS July 21, 1966 - June 14 2019 Nancy Atkinson Perkins was born in Philadelphia, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in English literature. After immersing herself in several types of work, she decided to go back to school and graduated from the Culinary Institute of New York as a chef. She then rose through the culinary ranks to become a head chef and restaurant manager. In November of 2000 she married Charles Perkins, also a chef, and they lived in Philadelphia, the Pocono mountains of Pennsylvania, Kansas City, KS and the Florida Keys. After Nancy and Charles moved to Las Vegas, Nancy began working at FirstMed Health and Wellness Center. While Nancy had a passion for living life to the fullest, she always made time to help others in need. Nancy was also known for her lifelong love of dogs, and possessed a special talent for quilting. She died suddenly while on a family vacation near Agen in Southwestern France. Survivors include husband, Charles; parents, Barbara Atkinson and G. William Atkinson; brother, George Atkinson and wife, Kimberly, along with their children, William and George. A private service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nancy Atkinson Perkins Memorial Fund through the UNLV Foundation. The fund provides emergency financial assistance to UNLV School of Medicine students who need it. Donations can be made through the UNLV Foundation, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Box 451006, Las Vegas, NV 89154.