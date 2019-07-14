|
NANCY FOGG Nancy A. Fogg, 79, of Las Vegas peacefully passed away June 19, 2019. She was born July 26, 1939 in Manchester, CT and was a 42-year resident of Las Vegas. Nancy retired from the North Las Vegas K-Mart. Her passion was BINGO and word search puzzles. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick Fogg; and her son, Donald Christopher, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Albert Hewitt; daughters, Mary-Lynn Christopher, and Donna Stubblefield and her husband Charles Stubblefield; grandchildren, Mellisa Black, Paul Christopher, Kimberly Simpson, Russell and Raeder Christopher; and 14 great-grand children. Celebration of Life will be from 2-5 p.m. Sat., July 20, at Cabana Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 5303 E. Twain Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89122.