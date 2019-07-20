Home

Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1811 Pueblo Vista Drive
Las Vegas, NV
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1811 Pueblo Vista Drive
Las Vegas, NV
1947 - 2019
NANCY HAMBRICK Nancy Marie Hambrick, age 72, of Las Vegas, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Nancy was born April 21, 1947 in Cleveland, OH. She is the daughter of the late Byron and the late Angeline (Plante) Trusler. She married John C. Hambrick on June 4, 1966 in White Bear Lake, MN. In her working days, she was a Banker /Underwriter for the Mortgage Banking industry. She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Assemblyman John C. Hambrick; daughter Laura M. Sullivan and her husband Mark; son John C. Hambrick and his wife Tammie; siblings Shirley Olson and her husband Gary, John Trusler; a sister in law Anita Trusler; four grandchildren Madelyn, Molly, Mia and Maizie and extended family members Rosanne Keller, Ted and Kathy Weiss, Bill and Sarah Rominick, Linda Garvalink, Rick and Cynde Carpenter, John and Pat Boland and Frank and Carol D'Angelo. She is predeceased by her parents and a brother, Robert Trusler. A visitation will take place from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, with the funeral at 1:00pm, both on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV.
