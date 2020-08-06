NANCY HARDIN Nancy Carol Hardin, 81, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, passed away on July 28, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born April 7, 1939 in Graham, Kentucky to Esther and Thomas Melvin Brown. As a young child, she moved often with her family eventually settling in Evansville, Indiana. In 1958, she married Gerald Hardin and from that union had three daughters: Lisa, Rebecca, and Kimberly. She worked various jobs until she joined the Women's Army Corp in 1968 and eventually became the first female recruiter in the Evansville area. She served her country during the very tumultuous era of the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1972. It was during her military career that she met her soulmate and partner for life Judy Schweitzer. Together they moved to Las Vegas with her three daughters. Five years later Nancy would bring a son, William, into the world and together she and Judy raised him. Nancy worked at various jobs after she left the military but eventually found her niche in the newspaper business. She worked for many years at the Las Vegas Sun as a clerk typist and then under the auspices of Les Ritchie the travel and entertainment editor and brother-in-law to Hank Greenspun. It was during this time that she found her true calling as a writer. In her later years, she was the Administrator of several on-line blog sites and became a published author with her kindle book "Fables and Foibles of the Supreme Court: The Weird and Wild Decisions that Affect Your Life". In addition to her writing abilities, Nancy was an artist and poet. She loved to sing and loved to dance. She loved all things beautiful, wild, and free and will be remembered for her love of all animals especially dogs and horses. She is survived by her life-partner Judy Schweitzer of Las Vegas; her daughters, Lisa Mauldin of Woodward, Oklahoma; Rebecca Malone of Las Vegas; Kimberly Cloutier of Buffalo, Oklahoma and son, William Hardin of Las Vegas; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 4:30pm until 8:30pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Palm Eastern Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Palm Eastern Mortuary.