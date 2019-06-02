Home

Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
NANCY NELSON


1944 - 2019
NANCY NELSON Obituary
NANCY NELSON Nancy Ann (Smith) Nelson, age 75, of Las Vegas, a retired electrical contractor and co-owner of Mojave Electric, passed away peacefully May 13, 2019, in her Las Vegas home. Born February 7, 1944 in Denver, she and her family moved to California where her love of the ocean became a passion and moved to Las Vegas more than 40 years ago. Eventually, she would split her time between Las Vegas and San Clemente, CA. She enjoyed baking, attending street festivals, walks on the pier, and dining at her favorite San Clemente café, Antoine's. Nancy was a definite "cat person," evident with her kitten, Aqua-Bella. Survivors include her children, Troy (Julie) and Denise (Gary) Gorichar; grandchildren, Jillian (Robert Winchester) Nelson, Jessica Nelson, Téa Gorichar, Bella Gorichar, and Gage Gorichar; and her longtime partner, Gary Boozer. A Celebration of Life will be 4-7 p.m. Fri., June 7, with a memorial tribute beginning at 6 p.m., both at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.
