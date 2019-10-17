|
|
NANCY RAMOLA FITZGERALD Nancy Ramola Fitzgerald passed away peacefully in her sleep at home while surrounded by family on October 5, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born September 25, 1929 in Mesquite and moved to Las Vegas during her junior year where she attended Las Vegas High School. She married William Edward Fitzgerald Jr. at the Little Church of the West in 1946. They opened Wild Bills Tavern on West Charleston in 1962. She also owned the Red Rock Inn, and Grand Opening Lounges where she began a Catering Business. She continued in the restaurant business with Café Ramola, and Cajun Bob's until she retired. She was preceded in death by W.E. Fitzgerald Jr.; sons, William James (Billie), Charles Edward (Charley); daughter in-law Karla Kirking Fitzgerald; and granddaughter, Kristi Sue Morales. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Bob) Schoeffler, Vicki Lynne (Ocey) Lamb, and Nancy Marie (Ron) McKaskill; 12 grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19, with services following, both at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Mon., Oct 21, at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 W. Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129.