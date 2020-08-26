Nancy Ruth Jennings, 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away August 17, 2020. She was born in 1944 in Carrizozo, New Mexico to Roy and Arvilla Ramey. Nancy graduated from High School in Socorro, New Mexico in 1962, moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1968 and began working for the State of Nevada. She dedicated her life to helping injured workers and her fellow State of Nevada employees. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1998 from the University of Phoenix. Nancy retired in 2009 to live a quiet life caring for and supporting her family



Nancy is survived by her sister, Mildred Brierly; daughters, Doni Jennings and Robyn Fine; grandchildren, Jeffrey Harris, Jr., Joshua Fine, Fredric Fine, Christian Harris, Kyle Dronzkowski, Christopher Fine and Nicole Neads; ex-husband and life long friend, Terry Jennings. She had 5 great grandchildren.



Nancy was a devoted animal lover and provided love and sanctuary to countless spoiled dogs and cats throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to The Best Friends Animal Society or The Poppy Foundation.



Services will be private.



No services scheduled.



