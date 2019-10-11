|
|
Naoma "Ruth" Mahoney, 84, was called home to our Lord on September 28, 2019. She was born August 22, 1935 to her parents Luther and Louise Brannon in Wooster, AR. Although Ruth's roots and heart were in Wooster, she made her home in Las Vegas, NV where she raised her family. Ruth lived a joyous loving life and was full of glorious stories about her experiences and travels. She was a devout Christian woman and resilient member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and honored her time with them as a Chaplin. Ruth is survived by: her spouse, Jerome Rode of Henderson, NV; daughter, Cecilia (Russell) Snyder-Zito of Las Vegas, NV; 7 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Louise Brannon; her son, William Drake; her daughter, Cynthia Anderson; and granddaughter, Hillary Anderson. Family and friends can pay their respects on October 19th. Services will be held 11am, at North Las Vegas Baptist Church , 3910 W Washburn Rd, , North Las Vegas, NV , 89031,