NATALIE CHENOWETH-NUNES Natalie Chenoweth-Nunes, 55, of Las Vegas, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born in Las Vegas to Ray and Elaine Chenoweth. Her sons were the light of her life, and she loved music, traveling and the Vegas Golden Knights. Her best friend, Stacey, gave assistance and support to her for many years, for which Natalie and her family were especially grateful. She is preceded by her father, Ray; and sister, Candace. She is survived by her sons, Brandon and Casey; her mother, Elaine; and her sisters, Rebecca, Michelle, Lisa and Julie. In accordance with Natalie's wishes, there will be no services or ceremony.
