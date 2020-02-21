Home

Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church
2120 S Lindell Road
Las Vegas, NV
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church
2120 S Lindell Road
Las Vegas, NV
NATALIYA HASTINGS


1978 - 2020
NATALIYA HASTINGS Obituary
NATALIYA HASTINGS Nataliya Valerievna Hastings, age 42 of Boulder City, NV passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1978 in Rivne, Ukraine to Valerievna Voronyuk and Maria Pidvyazna. She moved to America in 2000 and married John Hastings on June 2, 2000 in San Francisco, CA at Saint Michael Ukrainian Orthodox. They moved from San Francisco to Las Vegas in 2003 and Boulder City in 2017. Nataliya was very musically talented and taught piano lessons. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, listening to classical music, and playing with her cats and her three children. Nataliya is survived by her husband John Hastings; three children John V Hastings (17), Anastasia V Hastings (13) and Jason V Hastings (8). Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am with a visitation prior to the service at 10:00 at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church 2120 S Lindell Road, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Burial will follow the funeral mass at the Boulder City Cemetery. Family and friends can sign an online memorial book at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
