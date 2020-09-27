NATHAN BAREZ Nathan Barez, 54, beloved father of Brandon Barez and Colton Barez, passed away June 7, 2020. Nathan was born in Las Vegas, November 11, 1965. Nate was a two-time Mr. Nevada, a singer, a fighter, a trainer, a hockey coach, and, most importantly, a lover. Nate was the man, unlike any other. A father and shining figure to all who needed him, whether they knew it or not . . . if you know, you know. A private Celebration of Life will follow near his birthday. Rest in peace, Nate dog, a legend among men. Please sign the online guestbook with favorite stories about Nate. Services pending.





