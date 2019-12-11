|
|
NEIL OHRINER Neil H. Ohriner, 86, a retired Maître d' at the Sands Hotel/Casino, a bar owner, and an entrepreneur in a variety of other businesses, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Neil was born in Brooklyn, NY to Dorothy (nee Auswacks) and Bernard Ohriner and moved to Las Vegas in 1959. He is predeceased by his parents; Marilyn "Mickey", his beloved wife of 58 years; and son, James. He is survived by his son, Dr. Mark Ohriner; three granddaughters, Ashley Wucher (Joshua), Jillian Ohriner, Alexis Ohriner; and one grandson, Frank Ohriner. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at King David Memorial Chapel, Burial will follow at Palm Eastern Cemetery. Family requests that memorial donations be made to Temple Sinai of Las Vegas. King David Memorial handled the arrangements.