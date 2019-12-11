Home

POWERED BY

Services
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 464-8570
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NEIL OHRINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NEIL OHRINER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NEIL OHRINER Obituary
NEIL OHRINER Neil H. Ohriner, 86, a retired Maître d' at the Sands Hotel/Casino, a bar owner, and an entrepreneur in a variety of other businesses, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Neil was born in Brooklyn, NY to Dorothy (nee Auswacks) and Bernard Ohriner and moved to Las Vegas in 1959. He is predeceased by his parents; Marilyn "Mickey", his beloved wife of 58 years; and son, James. He is survived by his son, Dr. Mark Ohriner; three granddaughters, Ashley Wucher (Joshua), Jillian Ohriner, Alexis Ohriner; and one grandson, Frank Ohriner. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at King David Memorial Chapel, Burial will follow at Palm Eastern Cemetery. Family requests that memorial donations be made to Temple Sinai of Las Vegas. King David Memorial handled the arrangements.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NEIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -