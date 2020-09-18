Nicholas (Nick) Joseph Lamonte Sr born to Nace and Marie Lamonte on March 7th, 1934 in New Orleans LA. The eldest of six children; at 17 Nick left New Orleans to join the Navy. On a blind date at a roller rink in Burbank CA he met the love of his life & soul mate Eleanore (Ellie) Massagli. On Sept 10, 1954 they were married. Together as a young couple they had 5 children: Nicholas Jr., Robert, James, Lorraine, and Sherry.He was a proud Husband, Father, Father-in-Law, and Poppop to all his Grandkids (12) & Great Grandkids (18). He was surrounded by the love of his family throughout his life, and in his passing.Nick and his family moved to Las Vegas in 1958, settling down to raise their family in the booming times of Old Vegas. Nick enjoyed his time horseback riding, and as a bird lover. His passions included drag racing, fishing, and traveling with his family. Cramming everyone into the old white van off to Disneyland or whichever horse track was in season. While raising his family you could find them in Southern California at the racetrack or at Panguitch Lake untangling fishing line and hooks all day.Nick was a journeyman plumber & pipefitter, belonging to local 525 for over 50 years. For many years Nick worked on all the Strip Hotels, many no longer exists. Nick moved to a Ranch in Oregon after Ellie's passing. Sickness brought him back to Las Vegas in 2009, where he resided until his death.Proceeding in death by both parents, his wife of 45 years Ellie, two brothers, and one sister, and one great granddaughter.Survived by five children and children-in-law: Nick Jr (Vicki), Bob (Jody), Jim, Lorraine Costello (Mark), and Sherry DeMory (Tony), 12 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. They will all miss him terribly.Services will be private.