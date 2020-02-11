Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICK MONTI Obituary
NICK MONTI Nick Benedetto Monti passed away on February fifth, 2020 just days shy of his 96th birthday. He was born February 11, 1924 in Moncalvo, Italy, a small city in the Province of Asti in Northern Italy. The sixth of the six children of Albino and Antonina Monti. As the youngest of four sisters and a brother, he was the only sibling that moved to the United States at a young age. His siblings, parents and a nephew are deceased. Nick met the love of his life, the beautiful and gracious Ida Florence Bruno in Moncalvo. She and her family fled from Milan to Moncalvo during World War II. They were married in Milan in 1945 and shortly thereafter arrived in the United States and settled in Oakland, California. One lovely daughter, Vanda was born years later. Through hard work and perseverance, Nick became a partner in a prosperous salami manufacturing company as well as the owner of a successful liquor business. Nick had many wonderful true friends and he and Ida enjoyed entertaining them with marvelous dinner parties and always dancing afterwards. He retired in 1983 following the untimely death of his beloved wife, Ida, married for 38 years. They were inseparable. Nick was a role model to his cherished grandson Nicholas and a special bond existed between them that remained a constant in both of their lives. Nick moved to Henderson, Nevada in 2008 to be with his daughter, Vanda and his grandson, Nicholas. Nick was a kind, loving and giving man. Devoted to his family, loyal to his friends. He is survived by his daughter, Vanda; grandson, Nicholas and his wife Audrey; great-grandsons Luca Benedetto Monti and Leonardo Donovan Monti as well as nieces and nephews in Italy and the United States. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 15, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, followed by Mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Community at 1:00 pm in Henderson. Donations may be made on behalf of Nick to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School Building Fund in Henderson, Nevada.
