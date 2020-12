NICK PREPCHUK



JULY 3, 1930 - NOVEMBER 20,2020



LOVING DAD & GRANDFATHER. WORKED HARD AS A PLUMBING ENGINEER, A GREAT PROVIDER FOR MY MOM, JEANNE, & OUR FAMILY.



ONE OF THE BEST DANCERS I'VE EVER KNOWN. LOVED GOLF, GREAT FOOD AND ENJOYED A GOOD COCKTAIL. GREAT MEMORIES, WHEN THE



3 GENERATIONS HOISTED OUR GLASSES WITH A GOOD TEQUILA.



SPENT A LOT OF TIME BEING A FATHER, TAUGHT ME BASEBALL, PLUMBING AND THE JOYFULL EXPERIENCES OF LIFE. HE WAS ALWAYS SUPPORTIVE OF HIS GRANDSON & LOVED THEIR TIMES TOGETHER.



HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS SON, SKIP, DAUGHTER-IN-LAW, TY,



GRANDSON, DERECK, GRAND DAUGHTER-IN-LAW, JILL AND THE DOGS THAT LOVED HIM, SASHA & SADIE.



HE WILL BE MISSED, REST IN PEACE POP.



Services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, 12:00, at Heritage Memorial Park,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store