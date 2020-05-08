NICOLE MONIQUE CAIMI It is with great sadness that the family of Nicole Monique Caimi, announces that she has passed to her final reward on April 23, 2020. Born on the 24th of July 1940 to Hervé and Madeleine Desjardins in Ste.Therese Montreal, PQ, Canada. As a young woman she was a model for a number of years, and she dreamed of traveling which she began by moving to California. While there she worked as both a waitress and club manager at various clubs on the beach where she enjoyed the water and the sand on her feet. Once again on the move she moved to the island of Oahu in Hawaii again working on the beach. It was there she met and married the love of her life Peter. It could have been his MARINE uniform, but their romance lasted well over 46 years. Being a military wife is one of the hardest jobs a woman could have but NICOLE become one of the finest. After Peter's retirement in 1986 they traveled the world extensively often relying on Nicole's mastery of the French language. As a food judge she was also noted for her judging and scorekeeping ability at many world class events throughout the country. This was all interrupted by the onset of her illness two years ago. She was proceeded in passing by her Mother Madeleine, her father Hervé, her stepfather Amoire and stepson Peter. She is survived by her Husband Peter, Daughter Monique, Sister Collette, stepchildren Joan (Dan), Ellen (Ray), Annette (Jessie), Mike (Kathy) and Dennis (Tyler). There are many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and some Great Great-Grand-children as well, all of whom called her MOM and Grandmama. A very special THANK YOU goes out to the staff at Sunrise Hospital here in Las Vegas who were involved in her care for the 133 days she was there. We are especially grateful to DR Shilgevorkyn and DR Steinhauer, OT Art, PT Jason, Speech Paula, RT Bonnie and Leo, PT asst. John and supervisors Shelby and Billy. A special note of thanks to EMELIA from housekeeping who always brought a smile to NICOLE'S face when she came in the room to perform her duties. There are far too many other Dr's, Nurses Assistant Nurses, Therapist, Code Responders, Chaplins, Security staff and Valets who also worked on her behalf as well as the family. There were also two ladies who greeted me almost every day of my visits Avis and Carla. There smile and kind words were infectious and was a great start of my daily visit. May each of you be blessed for the great care they provided to not only NICOLE but to our family also. While THANK YOU seems to be a small offering for all each of you has done, it is offered from each of us from our heart. There will be an announcement made of a Celebration of Nicole's life as soon as the way is clear for groups to gather once again.





