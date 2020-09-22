1/1
NIKOLAI MIKHALCHUK
1946 - 2020
NIKOLAI MIKHALCHUK Nikolai Mikhalchuk, 73, of Las Vegas, passed away on September 12, 2020 in is home, surrounded by his loving family. Nikolai was born in Ukraine, USSR on December 5, 1946. He is survived by his daughter Natalie Goldie; and his granddaughter Alexandra Goldie. Nikolai was a devoted family man. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 23rd from 10 -12. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00pm with burial to follow. All services will be held at Davis Funeral Home 6200 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
SEP
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
