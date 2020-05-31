NITA ROCHELL It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of Nita Rochell on May 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nita was born in Gypsy, OK on March 24th, 1942 to Wanda Cothran and Ernest Finch both of Oklahoma. She was married to Joel Rochell for 49 years until his death in 2009. She is survived by Ronnie and Paula Rochell of Branson, MO and Rick Rochell of Las Vegas, NV. Her biggest joys in life besides her dog Zena were her four grandchildren: Hanna, Colby, Hayli and Tyler, all of whom could do no wrong! Nita worked and retired from Boyd Gaming Group and had many friends and coworkers that she considered family. Words cannot express how much her family and friends will miss her, however knowing that she is reunited with Joel and Wanda helps ease the pain. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.