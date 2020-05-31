NITA ROCHELL
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NITA ROCHELL It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of Nita Rochell on May 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nita was born in Gypsy, OK on March 24th, 1942 to Wanda Cothran and Ernest Finch both of Oklahoma. She was married to Joel Rochell for 49 years until his death in 2009. She is survived by Ronnie and Paula Rochell of Branson, MO and Rick Rochell of Las Vegas, NV. Her biggest joys in life besides her dog Zena were her four grandchildren: Hanna, Colby, Hayli and Tyler, all of whom could do no wrong! Nita worked and retired from Boyd Gaming Group and had many friends and coworkers that she considered family. Words cannot express how much her family and friends will miss her, however knowing that she is reunited with Joel and Wanda helps ease the pain. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paloma Funeral Services
5450 Stephanie Street
Las Vegas, NV 89122
(702) 732-7070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved