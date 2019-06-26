Noel Shore Harrison, M.D., age 71, died on Thursday, June 19, 2019, at the Nathan Adelson Hospice Center in Las Vegas. He was born on December 12, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Junius Richard Harrison, Sr. and Jessie Harrison (nee Bullock). Dr. Harrison was the second youngest of six siblings. A product of the excellent Philadelphia public schools, Dr. Harrison attended Central High School graduating in the 224th class in 1965. After high school, Dr. Harrison volunteered to serve in the Army. On May 3, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart Lillian T. Miller. Together, they had two children. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Dr. Harrison went on to attend Temple University and Howard University Medical School.



After graduating from the Howard University Medical School in 1978, Dr. Harrison completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Howard University Hospital. A compassionate and caring physician, Dr. Harrison was a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who practiced for over 40 years, with the last 27 years in Las Vegas. Dr. Harrison treated patients at SouthWest Medical, Sunrise Hospital, North Vista Hospital, and Valley Hospital Medical Center. In addition, Dr. Harrison served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine. His professional affiliations included the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the National Medical Association.



Dr. Harrison was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed playing tennis, scuba diving, and watching football, basketball, boxing, tennis and baseball. He was also a fervent fan of his hometown Philadelphia Eagles and the 76ers. He also had interests in a variety of topics, especially politics, current events, and history. He enjoyed traveling with his family to such varied places as the Australian Open tennis tournament; Fiji; the Bahamas; Jamaica; St. Martin; Barbados; Hawaii; scuba trips to the Cayman Islands and Bonaire; the U.S. Open tennis tournament; wine tastings in Napa Valley and Sonoma; as well as many other places throughout the United Sates.



Whether known as “Noey” from childhood, or Dr. Harrison, his family, friends, patients, colleagues, and neighbors recognized his kind heart and passion for others. At each stage of his life, he formed enduring friendships he truly treasured. His sharp wit, empathy, engaging geniality and easy conversation characterized his interactions.



Dr. Harrison’s passing leaves behind an inextinguishable break in the hearts and lives of the many that he touched, but also an appreciation for the loving impact of his life. Dr. Harrison is survived by his two children, his son Noel Sean Harrison, Esq., and his daughter Lea Michelle Harrison; his former wife, Lillian; his brothers, Junius Richard Harrison II, Gregory Harrison, and Karl Michael Harrison; his sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Harrison, and Jessie Valerie Cholmondeley; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family, colleagues and friends. Dr. Harrison was preceded in death by his parents and brother Virgil Avery Harrison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Associated Alumni of Central High School, P.O. Box 26580, Philadelphia, PA 19141-6580, (web address: https://centralhighalumni.com/), or the Howard University Medical Alumni Association, 1615 M St NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20036, (web address: www.humaa.com). A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, from [11:00 am to 1:00 pm] at McDermott's Funeral & Cremation Service, 2121 Western Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89102.



Then I heard a voice from heaven say, "Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on." "Yes," says the Spirit, "they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them." – Revelation 14:13