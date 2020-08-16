NOEL WYTKO Noel Wytko, age 50, passed away this week in Las Vegas of pancreatic cancer, like his father Ron 4 years ago. Born in Michigan, Noel moved to Las Vegas when his mother, Stephanie, married Bruce stationed at Nellis AFB. Graduating from Rancho High School, Noel attended one year at UNLV. Ever the active outdoorsman, being stuck in a classroom or an office just wasn't for him. Noel decided to work in construction, having a special knack for plumbing related tasks. Noel never met someone he couldn't talk to, was able to fix anything, and was an amazing problem solver. Those skills led Noel to finally find his niche at Kelly's Plumbing Supply where he worked for 12 years. From birth, Noel never stood still and always had a need for speed, maybe because he knew on some level he didn't have as much time as others. Being interested in motor sports, he spent his spare time racing his midget car, #52. That was how he crossed paths with the Bush family, while Kurt and Kyle were young. As Kyle Bush started his NASCAR career, Noel took the opportunity to move his wife and 2 daughters to North Carolina. Noel's favorite accomplishment during that time was oversight of the construction of the KBM facility in Mooresville. Although Noel enjoyed his time in North Carolina, when his first marriage ended he chose to move back to Las Vegas. His most recent position was working for Southwest Sales. In his free time enjoying camping and motorsports locally, Noel met and married the love of his life, Carrie. They have had almost 10 wonderful years traveling and, most recently, mountain biking together. Noel said he lived more in 50 years than most people do. Noel was a devoted father and husband, and a loyal, dependable friend to all he knew. He will be missed dearly by all he has left behind. This includes his loving wife Carrie; his three children, Christina (Mathias), Austin (Shelbie), and Elizabeth (Andy); his sister Aimee (Matt), mother Stephanie, and stepfather Bruce; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins across the globe. Due to the limitations arising from COVID-19 the family has chosen not to have services at this time. A celebration of life may be scheduled at a later date. To honor Noel donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
for pancreatic cancer research or to the wonderful people of Nathan Adelson Hospice that made his final days more comfortable.