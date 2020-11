NOLEN MADAMBA Nolen Tracy Duldulao Madamba, 44, born in Honolulu, HI raised in Pearl City, HI passed peacefully Nov 7th after a long battle of Stage IV cancer in Las Vegas. Nolen was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Madamba and grandfather, Florencio Duldulao. He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Madamba (Quiocho); children: Kayana Madamba and Jayven Madamba; parents: Julian (Prisca) Madamba, Jr and Teresita Madamba; sister, Grace (Richard) Balinbin; grandmother, Leonora Duldulao; nieces and nephews: Jadene (Jerwin Carlos) Pe Benito, Breanna (Joe) Malubay, Iyren Madamba-Sales, Jezrae Balinbin, Jaelynn Balinbin; great-nephews and nieces: Rylen Mabuti-Sales, Avery Malubay, Audrey Malubay, Janzy Moon Carlos; and many loved aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation to be held at Palm Eastern Mortuary 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123 on Saturday, Dec 5th at 9am with funeral service to follow. Flower arrangements are accepted but please refrain from sending any flower wreaths.