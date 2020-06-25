NORA NELSON PROCHASKA
NORA NELSON PROCHASKA Nora Nelson Prochaska, 23, ended her journey on this earth on June 2, 2020, in Reno, NV. Although heartbroken by this sudden loss, her loved ones take hope that she has finally found peace. Born October 2, 1996 as Patrick Prochaska, she is survived by her mother Lisa Nelson Howie, stepfather Tom Howie, father Vern Prochaska; sisters Hannah Prochaska (Larris Slayton), Brooke Prochaska, Abigail Gamino; and brothers Solomon Gamino, Jr., Trevor Brossart and Tanner Brossart. A graduate of Nevada State High School and 2019 graduate of University of Nevada Reno, Nora served as an intern for U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and as a Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign campus organizer. Nora was a brilliant student, an excellent writer, a devoted friend, and a passionate activist. She was a caring and engaged member of her community, described by a fellow activist as a "genius in how she connected with people". Passionate about music and art, she was actively involved in Reno's Holland Project, was an enthusiastic supporter of ACTIONN, and a fearless advocate for Transgender Allies Group. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Nora through a memorial to TheTrevorProject.org or FreedHearts.org or the charity of your choice. Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Aug. 15, at Encounter Church, 237 N. Stephanie, Ste. E, Henderson, NV 89074.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Encounter Church
