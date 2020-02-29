|
|
NORMA G. DOMINGUEZ Norma G. Dominguez, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, 80, of Henderson, passed away February 10, 2020. She was born in Durango, CO on June 9, 1939, raised in Blanco, NM and moved to Henderson, in 1962. She is survived by her husband Max, children Denise Kranz, Deidre (Randall) Maestas, Mark Dominguez and Donna Trujillo, 14 grand-children, 21 great-grandchildren (expecting four), brother Robert Gonzales, Aunt Henrietta Hayes, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Norma was preceded in death by her beloved son Michael, parents Lee and Esther Gonzales, sister Geraldine, brothers Damian and Duane Gonzales. Norma was married to Max Dominguez for 64 years and raised their family in Henderson. Norma worked as a Cook and retired from the Clark County School District. She was a devout Roman Catholic and prayed for her family and friends. She loved to crochet, read, watch movies and cook. Norma loved family events; she had a funny personality and liked to make jokes. She enjoyed making everyone laugh. All who knew Norma loved her and she will be greatly missed. March 1, 2020, Sunday Visitation is from 4 pm to 5 pm and the Rosary is at 5 pm at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Highway. Funeral Mass will be at 10 am Monday, March 2 at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 204 S. Boulder Highway. Graveside Services will follow the Mass at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.