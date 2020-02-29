Home

Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
800 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
(702) 464-8440
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
800 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
800 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
204 S. Boulder Highway
NORMA G. DOMINGUEZ


1939 - 2020
NORMA G. DOMINGUEZ Obituary
NORMA G. DOMINGUEZ Norma G. Dominguez, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, 80, of Henderson, passed away February 10, 2020. She was born in Durango, CO on June 9, 1939, raised in Blanco, NM and moved to Henderson, in 1962. She is survived by her husband Max, children Denise Kranz, Deidre (Randall) Maestas, Mark Dominguez and Donna Trujillo, 14 grand-children, 21 great-grandchildren (expecting four), brother Robert Gonzales, Aunt Henrietta Hayes, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Norma was preceded in death by her beloved son Michael, parents Lee and Esther Gonzales, sister Geraldine, brothers Damian and Duane Gonzales. Norma was married to Max Dominguez for 64 years and raised their family in Henderson. Norma worked as a Cook and retired from the Clark County School District. She was a devout Roman Catholic and prayed for her family and friends. She loved to crochet, read, watch movies and cook. Norma loved family events; she had a funny personality and liked to make jokes. She enjoyed making everyone laugh. All who knew Norma loved her and she will be greatly missed. March 1, 2020, Sunday Visitation is from 4 pm to 5 pm and the Rosary is at 5 pm at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Highway. Funeral Mass will be at 10 am Monday, March 2 at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 204 S. Boulder Highway. Graveside Services will follow the Mass at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.
