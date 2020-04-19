Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
More Obituaries for NORMA HOLANCHOCK
NORMA HOLANCHOCK Obituary
NORMA HOLANCHOCK Norma Irene Holanchock of Las Vegas died April 10, 2020. Norma was born in New Hampton, Iowa September 15, 1930. Norma lived near Fredericksburg, Iowa where she and her first husband, Donald Stone, raised their family. Norma and her second husband, Charles Holanchock, lived in Wisconsin, then moved to Las Vegas in 1985 where they lived on Sunrise Mountain. For many years she worked in the front office for Dr. William O'Gorman. Norma was preceded in death by Donald Stone and Charles Holanchock, and her sons, Norman Stone and Barton Stone. Norma is survived by her children Kevin Stone (Adele), Arlen Stone (Carolyn) and Susan Stone; grandchildren Jessica Jacobsen (Jeremy) and Alex Stone (Adrienne); great-granddaughters Cadence Jacobsen, Aria Jacobsen and Artemis Stone. Funeral Services will be held on April 22nd at 10:00 am at Palm Eastern Mortuary.
