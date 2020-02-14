Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Broderick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Broderick


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Broderick Obituary
It it with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Norma Jean Broderick, age 86, a long time resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. She passed peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, the 25th of January at 4:48 P. M. at Desert Springs Hospital. Norma was one of four children (and the last surviving child) born to Carlos Coe and Vera Jubera in Redlands, California. She was a third generation native of Redlands California and moved to Las Vegas with her husband, Eugene Patrick Broderick and six children in 1964.

Her surviving children are Renee Wardell of Victoria, British Columbia, Marie Broderick Burman of Simsbury, Connecticut, Rick Wardell of Coleville, Washington, Karen Broderick Artus, Eileen Broderick Charles, Theresa Broderick all three of whom reside in Henderson, Nevada. A son, Edward Patrick Broderick, predeceased Norma in 2013. Norma was also a grandmother to 11 grandchildren and and 17 great grandchildren.

With so many children Norma was fortunate to have spent her early adult life as a stay-at-home mother raising her rambunctious brood and is remembered playing with her children for hours on end, as if she were a child herself. Later Norma had a successful career as a bookkeeper for the K-Mart corporation. Aside from the infamous root beer float nights with her grandchildren and mexican food nights at Macayo Vegas with whoever would go with her, she will most be remembered as the neighborhood stray cat rescuer. She had a soft heart for felines and any cat. Services will be private.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -