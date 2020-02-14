|
|
It it with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Norma Jean Broderick, age 86, a long time resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. She passed peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, the 25th of January at 4:48 P. M. at Desert Springs Hospital. Norma was one of four children (and the last surviving child) born to Carlos Coe and Vera Jubera in Redlands, California. She was a third generation native of Redlands California and moved to Las Vegas with her husband, Eugene Patrick Broderick and six children in 1964.
Her surviving children are Renee Wardell of Victoria, British Columbia, Marie Broderick Burman of Simsbury, Connecticut, Rick Wardell of Coleville, Washington, Karen Broderick Artus, Eileen Broderick Charles, Theresa Broderick all three of whom reside in Henderson, Nevada. A son, Edward Patrick Broderick, predeceased Norma in 2013. Norma was also a grandmother to 11 grandchildren and and 17 great grandchildren.
With so many children Norma was fortunate to have spent her early adult life as a stay-at-home mother raising her rambunctious brood and is remembered playing with her children for hours on end, as if she were a child herself. Later Norma had a successful career as a bookkeeper for the K-Mart corporation. Aside from the infamous root beer float nights with her grandchildren and mexican food nights at Macayo Vegas with whoever would go with her, she will most be remembered as the neighborhood stray cat rescuer. She had a soft heart for felines and any cat. Services will be private.