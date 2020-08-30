NORMA ROHRBERG Norma Zuniga Rohrberg, a loving daughter, beloved sister, and incredible aunt, passed away May 17, 2020, after suffering several strokes and related illnesses while under Nathan Adelson Hospice Care in Las Vegas, NV. Aside from her unconditional love and dedication to numerous nieces and nephews, her life passion and interests included cooking, baking, crafting, Tejano and classic rock music, as well as traveling to her beloved "Lone Star State". She retired and became a caregiver for her parents, Jesus and Elena Zuniga, who preceded her in death. Norma is survived by seven loving siblings, Sylvia (Jorge) Llaguno, Cindy (Adam), Cisneros, Corina (Kevin) Froyd-Flynn, Jesse Zuniga Jr., Debbie (Rick) Ashwood, Laura Cerrone and Jaime Zuniga; and former spouse, Steve Rohrberg. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. We will be honoring Norma with a Celebration of Life; due to the Covid-19 a date will be announced at a later time.