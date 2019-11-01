Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 383-2900
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Dean Powell


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Dean Powell Obituary
Norman Dean Powell, 93, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on October 28, 2019. Norm was born in Murray, Utah on November 26, 1925. He married Beverly Jensen in 1947. Norm is preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Margret Powell, his sisters, Marian Margulies and Jean Westover, and his wife of 72 years, Beverly Powell.

Norm worked several sales jobs in Salt Lake City before moving his family to Las Vegas in 1955 in order to work for Oran Gragson. Norm and Jack Scollin purchased Charleston T.V. & Appliance from Oran and relocated the store to 17th and Charleston. He was the best salesman in Las Vegas!

Norm retired at the age of 48 to spend time with his family and friends, and to follow his dreams of travel, cards and golf, and planning their next trip. Norm will be missed by his many friends, extended family, and his children, Norman Craig (Angie) Powell, Pattie (Carey) Johnson, Pam Petrelli, and Richard Powell. He was so proud of his family and his grandchildren, Shane (Toni) Petrelli, Stacy (Dave) Lax, Carrie (Dom) Robine, Kelly (Stav) Fischer, Kelsey Downs, and Tommy Downs. Norm had 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Davis Funeral Home, Rainbow Chapel, 1401 South Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89146,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now