Norman Dean Powell, 93, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on October 28, 2019. Norm was born in Murray, Utah on November 26, 1925. He married Beverly Jensen in 1947. Norm is preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Margret Powell, his sisters, Marian Margulies and Jean Westover, and his wife of 72 years, Beverly Powell.
Norm worked several sales jobs in Salt Lake City before moving his family to Las Vegas in 1955 in order to work for Oran Gragson. Norm and Jack Scollin purchased Charleston T.V. & Appliance from Oran and relocated the store to 17th and Charleston. He was the best salesman in Las Vegas!
Norm retired at the age of 48 to spend time with his family and friends, and to follow his dreams of travel, cards and golf, and planning their next trip. Norm will be missed by his many friends, extended family, and his children, Norman Craig (Angie) Powell, Pattie (Carey) Johnson, Pam Petrelli, and Richard Powell. He was so proud of his family and his grandchildren, Shane (Toni) Petrelli, Stacy (Dave) Lax, Carrie (Dom) Robine, Kelly (Stav) Fischer, Kelsey Downs, and Tommy Downs. Norm had 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Davis Funeral Home, Rainbow Chapel, 1401 South Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89146,