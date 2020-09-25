Norman S. Gould, 100, passed away peacefully on September 18 in Los Angeles. He was a long time resident of Las Vegas, having moved there from Baltimore and Washington D.C. in 1974 to help launch the city's first municipal mental health center.



As a doctor of psychology he also maintained a private practice through the years and specialized in marriage and family counseling. As part of his work in the community he served the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas for many years as their psychologist. Devoted to his practice and clients, he continued his long career through 2019 before retiring at the beginning of the year due to medical concerns. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle and has been a beloved fixture, if not a rock, to all who knew him. He was born in Brooklyn, NY during the last pandemic and served in the second World War as a paratrooper in the Pacific theater. He was with the first US battalion to set foot on Japan in August 1945 as that country surrendered.



He is survived by his daughters, Lark Ellen Gould of Los Angeles and Robin Klein of Baltimore. His wife of 68 years, Elaine Gould, passed away in Las Vegas in 2015 at the age of 87. He will be missed.



No services scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store