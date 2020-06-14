Norman Lawrence Valley aka Stormin or Sonny, 85 years old of Gilbert, Arizona passed away at home on Friday, June 5, 2020. Norm was born on November 5, 1934 in Long Beach, California to Joseph and Selma Valley. He attended Wilson High School, graduating in 1952. He was patriotic until the end after having served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 active duty years and 5 civilian years, retiring in 1981. He was devoted to his wife of 38 years, loved country music and watching tennis and football. He is remembered lovingly by his wife Sandy Valley, children Teri Bennett, Tami Valley, Johnny Servin and Virginia Carico, 10 grandchildren, sisters Diana Valley and Kathy Denton and many other cherished family members. He will be laid to rest on June 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Services will be private.