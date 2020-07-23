1/
Norris Dean Neuhaus Sr.
1939 - 2020
Norris Dean Neuhaus Sr passed away on July 11, 2020 in Henderson Nv at the age of 80. He was born on Aug 15, 1939 in Arkansas to Ethel Neuhaus and Wayne Neuhaus. Norris worked at numerous Ford dealerships and upon retiring returned to his favorite pastime of bowling and fishing.Norris was preceded in death by his son Nathan and wife Nellie of 50 years. Norris is survived by brothers Conrad, Marcus and Charles, children Norris Jr, Paul and Noreen, grandchildren and great grandchildren, wive Margaret.We appreciate your prayers and condolences at this time and thank you from the bottom of our heart. Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
