|
|
OAKLEY GRAY 1/02/1937 -7/31/2019 Oakley Roy Gray, 82, of Las Vegas, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Oakley moved his family from Ohio to work at the Desert Inn Hotel and worked there for over 30 years as a Casino Boss. Then worked at Sands, Stardust and he retired from the Venetian Hotel. He will be missed by all who loved him forever. He is survived by his wife, of 44 years, Evelyn; six children, Sandra, Peggy, Denise, James, Steve and Marc; six grandchildren, Ashley, Samantha, Alexandra, Travis, Brandi and Jasmine; great-granddaughter, Keira; and one great-grandson, Andy.