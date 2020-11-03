Ok Sun Wells passed away on October 22, 2020 after a courageous six-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on June 23, 1952 in Seoul, South Korea. At 18 years of age, Ok met the man she would share her life with, have two sons, and create a home. They celebrated 48 years of marriage with humor, love, and dedication to one another.



Ok was a force with a generous spirit and a trademark smile. She was always on the go but occasionally could be found enjoying Korean dramas on the couch. She loved driving muscle cars and would regularly get double takes as she zipped around town in her Pontiac GTO.



She started her career in 1984, working at multiple hotels on the Las Vegas Strip with her last position being VP of Player Development at Wynn/Encore. Ok had drive, ambition, and a natural ability to create genuine connections that set her apart. Colleagues readily share that Ok was a true legend in Las Vegas hospitality & gaming.



She is survived by her husband Ronald, her two sons and daughters-in-law Richard & Leticia and Loren & Milani, grandchildren, brother-in-law and partner, grand-doggies, and a much-loved parrot.



Services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Palm Eastern Cemetary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV , Visitation starts at 8:30 AM. 89123,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store