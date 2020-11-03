1/1
Ok Sun Wells
1952 - 2020
Ok Sun Wells passed away on October 22, 2020 after a courageous six-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on June 23, 1952 in Seoul, South Korea. At 18 years of age, Ok met the man she would share her life with, have two sons, and create a home. They celebrated 48 years of marriage with humor, love, and dedication to one another.

Ok was a force with a generous spirit and a trademark smile. She was always on the go but occasionally could be found enjoying Korean dramas on the couch. She loved driving muscle cars and would regularly get double takes as she zipped around town in her Pontiac GTO.

She started her career in 1984, working at multiple hotels on the Las Vegas Strip with her last position being VP of Player Development at Wynn/Encore. Ok had drive, ambition, and a natural ability to create genuine connections that set her apart. Colleagues readily share that Ok was a true legend in Las Vegas hospitality & gaming.

She is survived by her husband Ronald, her two sons and daughters-in-law Richard & Leticia and Loren & Milani, grandchildren, brother-in-law and partner, grand-doggies, and a much-loved parrot.

Services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Palm Eastern Cemetary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV , Visitation starts at 8:30 AM. 89123,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
08:30 AM
Palm Eastern Cemetary
NOV
5
Service
10:00 AM
Palm Eastern Cemetary
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 3, 2020
So enjoyed working with OK throughout the years in various casinos. She truly was the best of the best! She was very loyal & her clients were always #1. Our condolences go out to Ron & sons & keep her memories close to your hearts, as in time today’s tears will turn to tomorrow’s smiles.
Bill Barry Jr
Coworker
November 3, 2020
I worked with Ok for several years, she was the sweetest person. Truly will be missed by her family and friends.
sidonie carpenter
Friend
