Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 464-8460
For more information about
OLGA TURSI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Husband and Mary Roman Catholic Church
7260 West Sahara Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for OLGA TURSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLGA ANN TURSI


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
OLGA ANN TURSI Obituary
OLGA ANN TURSI Olga Ann Tursi, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, February 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born October 12, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York, to Anthony and Pauline Schettino. Olga loved to dance and met her husband, Leo, at a dance in Brooklyn. Olga married Leo and they were married for over 60 years until his passing in 2004. They became International Ballroom Dance Champions and according to Olga, she was known for her "high kicks." Most importantly, Olga cherished her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, a loving and attentive grandmother and great-grandmother. Olga was preceded in death by her husband, Leo. She is survived by her sons, Dominic and Leonard; her daughter, Paula; her beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Olga was blessed with a full life as well with many friendships. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 27, at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 7260 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, in Olga's honor. www.catholiccharities.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now