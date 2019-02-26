OLGA ANN TURSI Olga Ann Tursi, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, February 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born October 12, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York, to Anthony and Pauline Schettino. Olga loved to dance and met her husband, Leo, at a dance in Brooklyn. Olga married Leo and they were married for over 60 years until his passing in 2004. They became International Ballroom Dance Champions and according to Olga, she was known for her "high kicks." Most importantly, Olga cherished her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, a loving and attentive grandmother and great-grandmother. Olga was preceded in death by her husband, Leo. She is survived by her sons, Dominic and Leonard; her daughter, Paula; her beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Olga was blessed with a full life as well with many friendships. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 27, at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 7260 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, in Olga's honor. www.catholiccharities.com Read More Listen to Obituary