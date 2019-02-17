|
|
With the passing of Opal A. Byrnes she was reunited with her soul mate, Lt. Col. Joseph A. Byrnes, who passed on June 4, 2016. Opal is survived by her brother Burnis Campbell and wife Janene. They are survived by three children, Cam Quadlin and husband Mike, Gary Meredith and wife Virginia and Diana Dearmond. They had five grandchildren, Dawn Bartoszek and husband Mike, John Davis and wife Joanne, Brandy Thorp and husband Chris, Cody Dearmond and wife Jacy, and Candice Tansley and husband John. They also had 9 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. Joe and Opal will be laid to rest together at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada, arrangements are pending