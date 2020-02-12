|
ORLINE WILLIAMS Orline Williams was born September 12, 1928 in Tallulah, LA, and transition to heaven January 30, 2020 in Las Vegas. She worked in the hospitality industry and retired after 25 plus years from Caesars Palace. Her Husband, Isaiah Williams Sr. preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories sons, Percy and Bobby Washington, Isaiah Jr, Johnny, Mike, and Gregory Williams; daughters, Ida Bowser, Linda Williams-Alderson, Ruby, Julia Ann and Sharon Williams; 29 Grandchildren; 47 Great-Grandchildren; and 10 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Viewing to be 4-7 p.m. Thu., Feb. 13. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 15, both at Palm Mortuary 1325 N Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101.