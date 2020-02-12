Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ORLINE WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ORLINE WILLIAMS


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ORLINE WILLIAMS Obituary
ORLINE WILLIAMS Orline Williams was born September 12, 1928 in Tallulah, LA, and transition to heaven January 30, 2020 in Las Vegas. She worked in the hospitality industry and retired after 25 plus years from Caesars Palace. Her Husband, Isaiah Williams Sr. preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories sons, Percy and Bobby Washington, Isaiah Jr, Johnny, Mike, and Gregory Williams; daughters, Ida Bowser, Linda Williams-Alderson, Ruby, Julia Ann and Sharon Williams; 29 Grandchildren; 47 Great-Grandchildren; and 10 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Viewing to be 4-7 p.m. Thu., Feb. 13. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 15, both at Palm Mortuary 1325 N Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ORLINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -