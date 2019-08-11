Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ovide Elwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ovide Elwell


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ovide Elwell Obituary
On July 8, 2019 Ovide Virgil Elwell passed away at 81. Virgil was born July 25, 1937 in Limington, Maine. Virgil, a Vietnam Veteran, proudly served his country for 26 years in the United States Air Force. Upon retiring he dedicated 23 years to Arcata as a security manager. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lisa, 6 children, 7 grandchildren, and a great grandson. He is known for his kindness and compassionate spirit and dependability for those in need. His passion in life was spending time with his family, travel, hunting, fishing, and his Boston Red Sox. His love and spirit will forever leave a lasting impression on his family and friends and never be forgotten. Services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:00 AM , at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, 89005,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ovide's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.