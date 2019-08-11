|
On July 8, 2019 Ovide Virgil Elwell passed away at 81. Virgil was born July 25, 1937 in Limington, Maine. Virgil, a Vietnam Veteran, proudly served his country for 26 years in the United States Air Force. Upon retiring he dedicated 23 years to Arcata as a security manager. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lisa, 6 children, 7 grandchildren, and a great grandson. He is known for his kindness and compassionate spirit and dependability for those in need. His passion in life was spending time with his family, travel, hunting, fishing, and his Boston Red Sox. His love and spirit will forever leave a lasting impression on his family and friends and never be forgotten. Services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:00 AM , at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, 89005,