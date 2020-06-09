Owen Walter Judd, age 87, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born Feb. 19, 1933 in Fredonia, AZ to Asa Walter, Jr. and Hannah Greenhough Judd. He married Annie Gardner in the St. George Temple, Oct. 16, 1952.
Owen was a faithful member of the LDS Church and was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and was devoted to his pets. He was always grateful to the medical professionals for the care and kindness shown to him. He was an avid reader of newspapers, magazines and books. He is remembered with love by his children, Amy Scott, George Judd, Kathie Harper and Birt Judd; 16 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and two dogs, Izabeth and Lana.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Mosdell Mortuary, 676 S. Hwy 89A, Kanab, UT. A private funeral service will be at 12:00 pm followed by burial service at 2:00 pm in the Mt Carmel, UT cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be posted at mosdellmortuary.com. Arrangements made with Mosdell Mortuary. Services will be private.
