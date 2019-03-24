Home

OWEN KELSALL


OWEN KELSALL
1950 - 2019
OWEN KELSALL Obituary
OWEN KELSALL Owen Kelsall, 69, of Las Vegas, passed away March 20, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1950 in Passaic, NJ, to the late Patrick and Rosalyn Kelsall. Owen was an educator, administrator, avid hockey player and coach, and a kind and loving man. He is survived by his wife, Betty Kelsall, and his family: Steve Slaw (Sheryl Nelson) and his children, Michelle and Ryan; Ken Slaw (Anne) and his children, Andrew and Emily; Linda Horwitz (Howard) and her children Josh, Lauren and Madison; and his brother, Harvey Kelsall (Tina). Helping children achieve their dreams was always important in Owen's life. He always believed that hockey helped him achieve his dreams. Owen's care has been entrusted to Kraft-Sussman Funeral and Cremation Services and his burial services were held privately. To honor his memory, donations can be made in his name at the Jake Kielb's foundation at www.hockeyforkids.org.
