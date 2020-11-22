PAMELA ANN FISCHER June 21, 1957- November 14, 2020 Pam Fischer passed away on November 14, 2020 to join her father, William, mother, Lucille and her two special four legged, furry pals Sydney and Sammie who preceded her to her place with the angels. Pam was born in Akron, Ohio, moved to Lee Summit, Missouri, then to Southern California before moving to Las Vegas in the 1990's. She was always involved with sales and was very well thought of by her employers, co-workers and customers. She leaves behind many friends and her uncle, aunts, and cousins. Her brother, Jeff Fischer from Alexandria, Virginia, was at her side when she departed. Her cousin and traveling buddy, Cathy Stutzman from Richardson, Texas, and her sister-in-law Carolyn Fischer were with her spiritually. Also, her special friend Tom B. who would tell you she was certainly the love of his life. Pam was a loyal friend to many people. She had a great sense of humor and loved to visit the various outstanding restaurants Las Vegas offers. She had many friends in the hospitality industry and she will be missed! The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dewey) or the animal charity of your choice
. Memorial service plans are pending.