1/1
PAMELA ANN FISCHER
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAMELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAMELA ANN FISCHER June 21, 1957- November 14, 2020 Pam Fischer passed away on November 14, 2020 to join her father, William, mother, Lucille and her two special four legged, furry pals Sydney and Sammie who preceded her to her place with the angels. Pam was born in Akron, Ohio, moved to Lee Summit, Missouri, then to Southern California before moving to Las Vegas in the 1990's. She was always involved with sales and was very well thought of by her employers, co-workers and customers. She leaves behind many friends and her uncle, aunts, and cousins. Her brother, Jeff Fischer from Alexandria, Virginia, was at her side when she departed. Her cousin and traveling buddy, Cathy Stutzman from Richardson, Texas, and her sister-in-law Carolyn Fischer were with her spiritually. Also, her special friend Tom B. who would tell you she was certainly the love of his life. Pam was a loyal friend to many people. She had a great sense of humor and loved to visit the various outstanding restaurants Las Vegas offers. She had many friends in the hospitality industry and she will be missed! The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dewey) or the animal charity of your choice. Memorial service plans are pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved