|
|
Pamela Sue Ducummon, 70 , of Las Vegas Nevada died at 3:27 AM Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 after a 4 month illness. She died at the Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. She was born April 7, 1949 in Salem, Oregon to Jack and Carmen Freeman.
She is survived by her three children, Casey Hergett in Georgia, Lori Kelley and Julie Stauffer of Kentucky and her grandson Aiden Hergett of Georgia, her sister Jan Hayes of Broken Arrow, OK and brother Randy Freeman of Tulsa Ok.
Pam was an insurance agent for Plan Source in Las Vegas.
Pam enjoyed reading, travel, computer games and socializing with friends and family. A devout Christian, she attended Green Valley Church of Christ, Henderson, NV. Services will be held 2-4 PM , at Home of Jan Hayes, 3005 South Tamarack Ave, Broken Arrow, OK, 74012,