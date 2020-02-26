|
Pamela Jane Terry, age 69, went home to the Lord surrounded by family on February 5th, 2020. Born in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Louis and Fran Gaertner.
In 1990, Pam and her family relocated to Henderson, NV where she worked for many years in the law enforcement field. Pam enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Pam is survived by her children, Julie, Jill (Brian), and Laura (Jeff), her brother Kim, her grandchildren, Alyssa, (Dustin), Alexis, Brandon, Ryan, Gabriella, Trenton, and her beloved furbaby, Maddy.
Pam will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her compassionate heart for others less fortunate and her tremendous love and loyalty for her friends and family. Services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV, The family will begin to receive visitors at 12:00 pm and ask that you join them after the service to visit and share memories.