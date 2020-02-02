Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Greek Orthodox Church
5300 El Camino Rd.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Resources
Panagiotis "Peter" Taronis

Panagiotis "Peter" Taronis Obituary
PANAGIOTIS "PETER" TARONIS Panagiotis "Peter" Taronis, 77, gained his heavenly wings Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A life-long steak house and Greek restaurant owner, manager, and cook, he also enjoyed painting, landscaping, and gardening. He was always firm but fair, kind, loving, spiritual, hardworking and always took care of my mom, sister, and me and always supported all of us, no matter what. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Antonia "Toni" Taronis; sons, George, John, and Dino; and daughter, Matoula "Tina" and son-in-law, David Hartley; and their three children, Peter, Anthony, and Kostadena. He is also survived by his two sisters, Chrisafi and Katie, who still reside in Thebes and Athens, Greece, respectively, as well as numerous family members in Toronto and New York. His Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123, with Funeral Services at 10 a.m. Friday, February 7, at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 El Camino Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89118 with burial services at Palm Valley View Memorial Park, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123 immediately following.
