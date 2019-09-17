|
|
On Sept.10,2019 Pasquale passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side, He is now with our Lord free of pain and at peace. Pat is greatly loved by everyone that knew him and he loved all that he knew. Pasquale served in the Korean War and was a proud Veteran who held military honors.
Pasquale and Janet moved from Anaheim CA. to Henderson NV in 1997. He worked at the Las Vegas Convention Center for over 20 years as a bartender and loved every minute of it down to the Playboy Bunnies. He loved being around people and meeting new people. He always had a story to tell and all that listened were intrigued, laughing and loved the way he told it (we all know what that means.)
He is survived by his wife Janet, son Leon, daughter Nicole and six grandchildren Ashley, Elizabeth, Norma Jean, Alexander, Leon Jr., and Letricia. He was preceded in death by his son Andre.
Memorial Services for Pasquale will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
6200 So. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119
A celebration of his life will be held at Our home immediately following the services.
