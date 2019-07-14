PAT V. GINN Pat V. Ginn passed away July 5, 2019. Pat, was born July 9, 1934, in Canton, China and at 15, came solo to San Francisco to work and go to school. He later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and was in Intelligence during the Korean War. Afterwards, he moved to Las Vegas, and opened one of the first Chinese restaurants in Vegas - Pat's Chinese Kitchen - in 1960. Customers included Siegfried & Roy, Redd Foxx, Buddy Hackett, Liberace, Sonny Liston, & the Rat Pack. He had friendships with politicians such as Sen.Paul Laxalt, Gov. Mike O'Callaghan, and Pres. Ronald Reagan - who offered him a position in the Small Business Administration, but Pat turned Reagan down saying, "I want to cook chop suey and raise my kids." He partnered with Sammy Davis Jr. in a supperclub, The Tropics, and how it ended up in flames is a story he loved to tell. And at one point, he had a local TV show - "Tea Time With Pat". In 1985, he also opened Pat's Spot in North Las Vegas, later renamed Pat's Chinese Food & Minimart. Pat was known in the Las Vegas Valley not just for his food, but also for his local charity work for the City of Hope, the Chinese Benevolent Society, Opportunity Village, The Shriners, Easter Seals, Jerry's Kids, Meals on Wheels, and other charitable organizations. Pat's love for and patriotism to the United States ran deep, and in his later years he always wore an American flag T-shirt and a Korean War Vet hat. His passing is a great loss to his family and to those that knew and loved him for his numerous contributions to Vegas's history & community. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Candie; Children Patrick Jr. & [Susanne Krasovich], Vincent, and Josalene; Sisters Linda Dong and How Chun Yan; and grandchildren Michael and Rachel. The viewing will be on Sunday, July 14th, 3pm-7pm at Palm Mortuaries, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89123. The memorial service and burial will be held on Monday, July 15th, 12 noon at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005. A subsequent celebration of his life will follow.