PATRICIA DUKES
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
PATRICIA ANN (RICHARDSON) DUKES


1937 - 2019
PATRICIA ANN (RICHARDSON) DUKES Long-time Las Vegas resident, Patricia Dukes, 82, passed away September 3, 2019. She was born July 17, 1937 to the late Priscilla (Brown) Richardson and George E. Richardson, Sr., Patricia became an early member of First AME Ebenezer Church in Bremerton, WA where she served faithfully, until her travels took her away from the city. After completing high school, Patricia married Raymond W. Dukes, Sr., a career serviceman. Their travels led them to unique and exotic places, from Bremerton and Moses Lake, WA to Alaska; Minot, ND; Guam; Japan and Las Vegas, where she spent the bulk of her adult life. Since Patricia was first a devoted wife and mom, she adapted her professional talents to a variety of jobs, including work as a switchboard operator on a Naval Shipyard in Alaska, supply clerk in Guam and a mail carrier in North Dakota. But she spent the bulk of her career as a compliance officer and treasury agent with the Internal Revenue Service, where she was awarded a rare and prestigious civil service award. Her 30+ years of public service was underscored by her volunteer service as a Cub Scout leader, classroom aid and tax preparer for the elderly. However, Patricia's most important and impactful job was as mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, including three brothers, Channing Richardson, Anthony T. Richardson and Michael L. Richardson, whom she adopted when their young mother passed away. She also cherished her role as senior counselor and confidante to a host of younger brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Bass; and her sister, Regina Richardson. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl D Dukes of Atlanta; sons, Raymond W. Dukes, Jr. (Tamera) of Grand Prairie, TX and Anthony A. Dukes (Samantha) of Las Vegas; five grandchildren, Rachel, Reagan, Hope, Kanders and Zoey; brothers, George E. Richardson, Jr. (Dorothy), Bruce Richardson, Donald L. Richardson (Melissa) and Ronald L. Richardson (Janice); sisters, Ursula L. Morris, Alecia M. Richarson (Azell) and Monica Richardson; as well as loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.Services will be at 11 a.m. Wed., Sept. 11, at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131.
